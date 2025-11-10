Venus Pipes & Tubes standalone net profit rises 10.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.34% to Rs 291.54 crore

Net profit of Venus Pipes & Tubes rose 10.27% to Rs 26.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 27.34% to Rs 291.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 228.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.291.54228.9516.3017.8940.3836.4334.4231.7926.0923.66

