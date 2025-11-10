Kriti Nutrients standalone net profit declines 3.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.69% to Rs 212.93 crore

Net profit of Kriti Nutrients declined 3.45% to Rs 9.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.69% to Rs 212.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 173.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.212.93173.555.287.0913.5413.8712.1112.549.239.56

