Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajesh Power Services bags Rs 62-cr order from PGVCL

Rajesh Power Services bags Rs 62-cr order from PGVCL

Image
Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Rajesh Power Services secured a turnkey contract worth Rs 61.53 crore from Paschim Gujarat Vij Company (PGVCL), Rajkot for the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 11 KV MVCC in Porbandar Circle under the Kisan Suryodaya Yojana scheme.

The project, valued at Rs 61.53 crore, is to be executed within nine months.

Rajesh Power Services provides consultancy to state transmission and distribution companies, private utilities, and industries.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit surged 285.5% to Rs 26.02 crore on a 37.5% jump in net sales to Rs 284.97 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Shares of Rajesh Power Services shed 0.55% to Rs 1,421 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BSE SME Abril Paper Tech prints its debut in red ink

PNC Infratech wins bid for Rs 495.54 cr road project in Bihar

Dollar index eases amid good pick up in risk appetite

BSE SME Sugs Lloyd lights up on debut, riding the solar wave

Sensex falls over 166 pts; FMCG shares decline

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story