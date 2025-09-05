Rajesh Power Services bags Rs 62-cr order from PGVCL

Rajesh Power Services secured a turnkey contract worth Rs 61.53 crore from Paschim Gujarat Vij Company (PGVCL), Rajkot for the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 11 KV MVCC in Porbandar Circle under the Kisan Suryodaya Yojana scheme.

The project, valued at Rs 61.53 crore, is to be executed within nine months.

Rajesh Power Services provides consultancy to state transmission and distribution companies, private utilities, and industries.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit surged 285.5% to Rs 26.02 crore on a 37.5% jump in net sales to Rs 284.97 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Shares of Rajesh Power Services shed 0.55% to Rs 1,421 on the BSE.