BSE SME Sugs Lloyd lights up on debut, riding the solar wave

Shares of Sugs Lloyd was trading at Rs 125.85 on the BSE, a premium of 2.32% compared with the issue price of Rs 123.

The scrip was listed at Rs 119.90, a discount of 2.52% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 125.85 and a low of Rs 116.50. About 36.26 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Sugs Lloyd's IPO was subscribed 3.11 times. The issue opened for bidding on 29 August 2025 and it closed on 2 September 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 117 - Rs 123 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 69,64,000 shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, Sugs Lloyd on 28 August 2025, raised Rs 4.99 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 4.06 lakh shares at Rs 123 each to 2 anchor investors. Sugs Lloyd operates in the renewable energy sector, with a primary focus on solar energy, electrical transmission and distribution, and civil EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) projects. It provides a wide range of services, including the development of power transmission and distribution infrastructure, construction of power substations, and the renovation, upgrading, and modification of existing power systems.