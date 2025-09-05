Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index eases amid good pick up in risk appetite

Dollar index eases amid good pick up in risk appetite

Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
The US dollar index consolidated just above 98 mark after hitting around one-week high earlier this week. Market remained fully focused on the upcoming US nonfarm payrolls data and dollar index currently quotes at 98.08, down 0.23% on the day. Risk appetite is holding steady today as Asia equities advanced after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday formalizing a lower Japanese auto import tariff of 15%, down from 27.5%. The order also confirmed the agreement for $550 billion of Japanese investments in US projects. In overnight moves, the US stocks moved notably higher with S&P 500 closing at a new record high.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

