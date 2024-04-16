Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajoo Engineers consolidated net profit rises 31.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Rajoo Engineers consolidated net profit rises 31.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 26.25% to Rs 52.68 crore

Net profit of Rajoo Engineers rose 31.35% to Rs 7.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 26.25% to Rs 52.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 71.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 82.85% to Rs 21.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.51% to Rs 197.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 159.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales52.6871.43 -26 197.35159.79 24 OPM %17.019.07 -13.528.77 - PBDT9.386.92 36 29.9516.45 82 PBT8.476.02 41 26.4212.99 103 NP7.085.39 31 21.0111.49 83

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

