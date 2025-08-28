Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rallis India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Rallis India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Adani Total Gas Ltd, Interglobe Aviation Ltd, Brainbees Solutions Ltd and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 August 2025.

Rallis India Ltd lost 6.08% to Rs 344.7 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 96701 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44522 shares in the past one month.

Adani Total Gas Ltd crashed 5.52% to Rs 600.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69388 shares in the past one month.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd tumbled 5.12% to Rs 5735.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19257 shares in the past one month.

Brainbees Solutions Ltd corrected 4.87% to Rs 356.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 42844 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69606 shares in the past one month.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd shed 4.86% to Rs 78.52. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

