Volumes spurt at Interglobe Aviation Ltd counter

Vardhman Textiles Ltd, Sundram Fasteners Ltd, RBL Bank Ltd, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 28 August 2025.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd registered volume of 175.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.91 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.89% to Rs.5,754.00. Volumes stood at 9.2 lakh shares in the last session.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd recorded volume of 114.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.94 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.07% to Rs.442.40. Volumes stood at 1.72 lakh shares in the last session.

Sundram Fasteners Ltd registered volume of 6.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 81457 shares. The stock rose 4.43% to Rs.1,013.45. Volumes stood at 1.1 lakh shares in the last session. RBL Bank Ltd recorded volume of 347.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 54.09 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.53% to Rs.251.50. Volumes stood at 80.86 lakh shares in the last session. Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 1.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29373 shares. The stock gained 2.36% to Rs.1,810.00. Volumes stood at 58491 shares in the last session.