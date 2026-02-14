Associate Sponsors

Ram Info consolidated net profit rises 350.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales rise 88.86% to Rs 7.80 crore

Net profit of Ram Info rose 350.00% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 88.86% to Rs 7.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales7.804.13 89 OPM %19.6213.56 -PBDT1.931.05 84 PBT1.120.16 600 NP0.990.22 350

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

