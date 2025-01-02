UGRO Capital board OKs raising Rs 100-cr via NCDs

UGRO Capital informed that its board has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating upto Rs 100 crore with an option to retain oversubscription upto Rs 50 crore (green shoe option).

The company will allot 1 lakh listed, rated, senior, secured, taxable, redeemable NCDs having face value of Rs 10,000 each on 15 January 2025. These debentures have a coupon rate of 9.66% p.a., payable on a monthly basis and will be matured on 15 July 2026.

The NCDs will be listed on Bombay Stock Exchange.

UGRO Capital is an MSME lending fintech platform. It uses the emerging data tripod of GST, banking and bureau coupled with its sectoral analysis to solve the problem of credit for small businesses.

The companys net profit increased 22.9% to Rs 35.52 crore on 35.2% jump in total income to Rs 342.86 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.26% to currently trade at Rs 230.55 on the BSE.

