Apollo Tyres Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Apollo Tyres Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 523.05, down 0.85% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.53% on the day, quoting at 24106.599609375. The Sensex is at 79731.7, up 1.56%.Apollo Tyres Ltd has added around 0.31% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Apollo Tyres Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23139.55, up 3.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 35.97 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

