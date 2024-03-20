Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ramky Infra edges higher after bagging contracts worth Rs 217 crore in Tamil Nadu

Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Ramky Infrastructure added 1.29% to Rs 460 after the company announced that it has bagged two contracts worth Rs 216.65 crore from Greater Chennai Corporation, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The contracts are for reclamation of Kodungaiyur dumping ground through biomining.

The said projects have to be executed within a period of 2 years and 4 months.

Ramky Infrastructure principally operates in two business segments: construction and development. In the development business, the group constructs roads under built-operate-transfer (BOT modes, industrial parks, special economic zones, and bus terminals.

The company's net profit surged to Rs 36.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 6.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 5.70% to Rs 440.72 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

