Volumes spurt at Eicher Motors Ltd counter

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, Metro Brands Ltd, Amber Enterprises India Ltd, Indus Towers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 March 2024.

Eicher Motors Ltd saw volume of 52309 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6429 shares. The stock increased 4.37% to Rs.3,880.45. Volumes stood at 3516 shares in the last session.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd recorded volume of 5.95 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 89159 shares. The stock lost 2.80% to Rs.1,502.55. Volumes stood at 4.78 lakh shares in the last session.

Metro Brands Ltd witnessed volume of 16388 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8005 shares. The stock increased 8.33% to Rs.1,117.55. Volumes stood at 4035 shares in the last session.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd registered volume of 10856 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6058 shares. The stock slipped 4.40% to Rs.3,016.70. Volumes stood at 5914 shares in the last session.

Indus Towers Ltd registered volume of 6.51 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.95 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.98% to Rs.245.10. Volumes stood at 6.19 lakh shares in the last session.

