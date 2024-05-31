Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ranjan Polysters standalone net profit rises 25.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Ranjan Polysters standalone net profit rises 25.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.78% to Rs 24.42 crore

Net profit of Ranjan Polysters rose 25.56% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.78% to Rs 24.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 101.06% to Rs 5.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.90% to Rs 93.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales24.4222.45 9 93.2684.09 11 OPM %13.2711.36 -12.458.06 - PBDT2.902.16 34 10.135.63 80 PBT2.331.77 32 7.873.99 97 NP1.671.33 26 5.712.84 101

