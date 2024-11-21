Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index declines 2.70%

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index ended down 2.70% at 6318.9 today. The index is down 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Punjab National Bank slipped 4.45%, Bank of Baroda dropped 3.67% and Canara Bank shed 3.43%. The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 27.00% over last one year compared to the 17.86% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index is down 2.40% and Nifty Metal index is down 2.28% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.72% to close at 23349.9 while the SENSEX is down 0.54% to close at 77155.79 today.

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

