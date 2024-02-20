RateGain recognized as Elite Connectivity Partner for 2024

By Expedia Group

RateGain Travel Technologies announced that they have earned the status of Expedia Group's Elite Connectivity Partner for 2024 for the second year in a row.

Expedia Group recognizes and rewards a select few connectivity partners who achieved excellent results and maintain high-quality connections to help lodging partners grow their business on Expedia Group. In 2024, only the top 2% of Expedia Group's connectivity partners qualified as Elite.

Expedia Group offers high visibility across 200 websites and native apps, plus expanded distribution through 90,000 travel agencies and business partners around the world. Hotels connected to RateGain can distribute rates and availability to Expedia Group, reducing complexity in your daily business operations and attracting new high-value guests.

