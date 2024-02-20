Sensex rises 97 pts; realty shares advance

The headline equity benchmarks traded sideways in morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 22,100 level. Realty shares edged higher after declining in the past trading session.

At 10:26 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 96.61 points or 0.13% to 72,804.77. The Nifty 50 index shed 1 point to 22,121.25.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.04% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.32%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,085 shares rose and 1,478 shares fell. A total of 127 shares were unchanged.

New Listing:

Shares of Vibhor Steel Tubes were currently trading at Rs 442 at 10:20 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 192.72% as compared with the issue price of Rs 151.

The scrip was listed at Rs 421, exhibiting a premium of 178.81% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 442 and a low of 421. On the BSE, over 0.97 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index gained 1.75% to 892.15. The index declined 0.67% in the past trading session.

Macrotech Developers (up 5.16%), DLF (up 1.86%), Phoenix Mills (up 1.53%), Godrej Properties (up 1.44%) and Oberoi Realty (up 0.85%), Swan Energy (up 0.75%), Sobha (up 0.65%), Brigade Enterprises (up 0.27%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Godrej Consumer Products rose 0.69%. The company and its arm will divest entire stake in its in Mauritius-based unit Godrej East Africa Holdings to HKG Africa Weave for consideration of Rs 30 crore.

CIE Automotive India shed 2%. The companys consolidated basis, net profit was reported at Rs 168.94 crore in Q4 December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 657.81 crore in Q4 December 2022. Net sales declined 0.29% YoY to Rs 2240.40 crore in Q4 December 2023. The board approved a final dividend of Rs 5 per share.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility jumped 6.51% after the Joy e-bike achieved a milestone of crossing 100,000 sales in India. The company rolled out its 100,000th unit, Mihos from its manufacturing plant in Vadodara to mark the achievement.

