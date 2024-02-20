Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Utilties shares rise

Utilties shares rise

Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 27.78 points or 0.5% at 5546.38 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (up 4.97%), Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 4.54%),Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (up 4.08%),KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 4.03%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 3.22%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were CESC Ltd (up 1.15%), NLC India Ltd (up 1.07%), Nava Ltd (up 0.77%), NHPC Ltd (up 0.66%), and Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 0.52%).

On the other hand, SJVN Ltd (down 1.82%), Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 1.81%), and JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.25%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 3.79 or 0.01% at 72704.37.

The Nifty 50 index was down 19.05 points or 0.09% at 22103.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 199.85 points or 0.43% at 46210.98.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 2.54 points or 0.02% at 13650.54.

On BSE,2003 shares were trading in green, 1142 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

