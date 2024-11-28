Massive crackdown on terror networks in J-K's Kathua, several arrested

In a significant sweeping operation against terrorism, Kathua Police and CRPF 121 BN carried out a joint operation across 17 locations on Thursday.

The operation was conducted in the areas of Malhar, Bani, and the upper reaches of Billawar to uncover networks providing logistic and financial aid to terrorist groups.

The raids led to the identification and arrest/detention of 10 overground workers and terrorist suspects, along with the seizure of electronic devices in connection with investigations.

The FIR has been registered under the UA(P) Act, BNS Act, and EMICO Act. The arrests mark a significant breakthrough in ongoing counter-terror operations.

Apart from hinterland areas of District Kathua, raids were also conducted in border areas of Kana Chack, Haria Chack, Spral Pain, and Chack Wajir Lahbju as well.

It is pertinent to mention that recently, Kathua police, along with other forces, had successfully eliminated three foreign terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror organisation in two different joint operations.

More From This Section

The operations were carried out mainly in upper Kathua and its fringe area, with Basantgarh causing serious setbacks to terrorist organisations.

The raids were earlier also carried out to combat terrorist activities in various districts of Jammu & Kashmir.

Earlier, on November 21, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at 8 locations in connection with a case involving terrorist infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir.

The NIA raids are being conducted at various locations in Reasi, Doda, Udhampur, Ramban, and Kishtwar districts.

On November 20, the probe agency arrested an accused wanted in a 2020 Kashmir narco-terror case linked with a conspiracy of the banned Pakistan-based terrorist organisations to procure and sell narcotic drugs to raise funds for promoting terrorism, said the NIA.

The agency is continuing with its investigations to dismantle the narco-terror network and destroy the root of the terror funding in the country, particularly in Kashmir.