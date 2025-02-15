Rathi Steel & Power standalone net profit declines 32.91% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.17% to Rs 104.43 crore

Net profit of Rathi Steel & Power declined 32.91% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 3.17% to Rs 104.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 101.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.104.43101.222.896.032.932.960.530.790.530.79

