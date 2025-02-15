Chrome Silicon reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.44 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.84% to Rs 22.46 crore

Net loss of Chrome Silicon reported to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 22.84% to Rs 22.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 29.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.22.4629.11-7.846.42-0.691.89-2.440.10-2.440.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News