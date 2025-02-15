Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chrome Silicon reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.44 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Chrome Silicon reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.44 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 22.84% to Rs 22.46 crore

Net loss of Chrome Silicon reported to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 22.84% to Rs 22.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 29.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales22.4629.11 -23 OPM %-7.846.42 -PBDT-0.691.89 PL PBT-2.440.10 PL NP-2.440.10 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.28 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Aruna Hotels reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.52 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing consolidated net profit declines 23.60% in the December 2024 quarter

Reliance Industries acquires Lakadia B Power Transmission

Uma Exports consolidated net profit rises 58.39% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story