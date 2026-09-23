Subsidiary, JK Maini Global Aerospace successfully bids for tender related to major indigenous fighter aircraft programme

Raymond has achieved a significant milestone in its Aerospace & Defence journey, with its subsidiary JK Maini Global Aerospace has emerged as successful in the tender process conducted by a leading Indian aerospace and Defence OEM for the assembly of wing structures and centre fuselage structures for a major indigenous fighter aircraft programme.

This development marks Raymond's proposed entry into the aircraft structures vertical, expanding its capabilities beyond precision manufacturing into complex, higher-value aircraft assemblies. Importantly, the programme is envisaged to leverage the customer's existing infrastructure, enabling Raymond to develop capability and establish execution credentials while maintaining a capital-efficient approach.