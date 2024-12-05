RB announces increase in transaction limit for UPI Lite

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced an increase in the transaction limit for UPI Lite to Rs 1,000 per transaction, with a total limit of Rs 5,000. RBI stated that for UPI Lite, the maximum transaction limit has been raised to Rs 1,000 per transaction from Rs 500, with a total limit of Rs 5,000 from previous cap of Rs 2,000. The RBI further noted that replenishment of the used limit will only be permitted in online mode with Additional Factor Authentication (AFA).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News