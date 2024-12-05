Telecom shares rise

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Telecommunication index rising 17.81 points or 0.61% at 2945.3 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Indus Towers Ltd (up 1.03%), HFCL Ltd (up 1.01%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.9%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 0.77%),Tejas Networks Ltd (up 0.59%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 0.38%), Route Mobile Ltd (up 0.28%), and Bharti Hexacom Ltd (up 0.04%).

On the other hand, Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 1.1%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.03%), and ITI Ltd (down 0.76%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 57.61 or 0.1% at 56675.07.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 2.77 points or 0.02% at 16290.37.

The Nifty 50 index was up 5.7 points or 0.02% at 24473.15.

More From This Section

The BSE Sensex index was up 10.74 points or 0.01% at 80967.07.

On BSE,1844 shares were trading in green, 1349 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News