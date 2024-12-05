Consumer goods stocks edge higher

Consumer goods stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Consumer Discretionary index increasing 14.26 points or 0.14% at 10083.6 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Discretionary index, M M Forgings Ltd (up 9.48%), Popular Vehicles & Services Ltd (up 6.66%),Entertainment Network (India) Ltd (up 4.5%),PG Electroplast Ltd (up 4.2%),Juniper Hotels Ltd (up 4%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Zomato Ltd (up 3.67%), Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd (up 3.58%), Repro India Ltd (up 3.06%), Filatex Fashions Ltd (up 3%), and Cartrade Tech Ltd (up 2.92%).

On the other hand, Wonderla Holidays Ltd (down 2.59%), Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd (down 2.45%), and Sundaram Clayton Ltd (down 2.02%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 57.61 or 0.1% at 56675.07.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 2.77 points or 0.02% at 16290.37.

The Nifty 50 index was up 5.7 points or 0.02% at 24473.15.

The BSE Sensex index was up 10.74 points or 0.01% at 80967.07.

On BSE,1844 shares were trading in green, 1349 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

