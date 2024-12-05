Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Information Technology index rising 299.12 points or 0.68% at 44062.99 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, C.E. Info Systems Ltd (up 3.56%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 3.31%),Affle India Ltd (up 2.72%),KPIT Technologies Ltd (up 2.4%),Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 2.28%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Elxsi Ltd (up 2.24%), Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd (up 2.11%), Cigniti Technologies Ltd (up 1.82%), Persistent Systems Ltd (up 1.5%), and Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (up 1.48%).

On the other hand, Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd (down 1.5%), NELCO Ltd (down 1.33%), and Vakrangee Ltd (down 1.08%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 57.61 or 0.1% at 56675.07.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 2.77 points or 0.02% at 16290.37.

The Nifty 50 index was up 5.7 points or 0.02% at 24473.15.

The BSE Sensex index was up 10.74 points or 0.01% at 80967.07.

On BSE,1844 shares were trading in green, 1349 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

