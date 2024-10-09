RBI announces enhancements of limits for UPI123 and UPI Lite

Reserve Bank of India or RBI stated today that in order to encourage wider adoption of UPI, it has been decided to enhance the limits for some UPI products. UPI123 was launched in March 2022, with a view to enable feature-phone users to use UPI. This facility is now available in 12 languages. Currently, the per-transaction limit in UPI123Pay is capped at Rs 5000. In order to widen the use-cases, in consultation with the stakeholders, it has been decided to enhance the per-transaction limit to Rs 10,000. Necessary instructions will be issued to NPCI shortly.

A limit of Rs 500 per transaction and an overall limit of Rs 2000 per UPI Lite wallet, is presently applicable, with the facility of auto-replenishment. To widen the scope of usage of this product, it has now been decided to increase the UPI Lite wallet limit to Rs 5,000 and per-transaction limit to Rs 1,000. The Framework for facilitating small value payments in offline digital mode, issued by the Reserve Bank, under which UPI Lite has been enabled, will be suitably amended.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp