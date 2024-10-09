Mamaearth partners with Meesho to drive growth in Tier 3 markets

Mamaearth has partnered with Meesho. This collaboration is set to make high-quality personal care products more accessible to deep penetrated regions and drive growth in emerging regions.

As Tier 3 and beyond markets emerge as key drivers for e-commerce, Mamaearth aims to tap into the growing demand for premium, natural, and toxin-free personal care products through Meesho's vast network, particularly in smaller towns and semi-urban areas. It also aligns with Mamaearth's strategy to explore untapped markets and drive revenue growth from regional areas and will further solidify Mamaearth's position as a trusted leader in the beauty and personal care category. The brand experienced a fivefold growth during the Meesho sale period. Mamaearth now aims to reach 100 crore ARR in the coming 12 months on Meesho.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp