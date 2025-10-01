Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI announces regulatory policy measures relating to Foreign Exchange Management

RBI announces regulatory policy measures relating to Foreign Exchange Management

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India has announced various developmental and regulatory policy measures relating Foreign Exchange Management. Here is a brief account of the same:

Lending in Indian Rupees (INR) by Authorised Dealer (AD) banks to Persons Resident Outside India

In order to promote the settlement of cross border transactions in INR and local currencies, the Reserve Bank of India has been progressively liberalising regulations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act. To take this initiative further, it is essential that INR liquidity is made available and accessible to residents of other countries. As a calibrated step in this direction, it has been decided that AD banks in India and their overseas branches may be permitted to lend in INR to persons resident in Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, including a bank in these jurisdictions, to facilitate cross border trade transactions.

Additional Reference Rates to be published by Financial Benchmarks India Limited

Over the years, the development of forex market has facilitated the growing integration of the Indian economy with the rest of the world in terms of trade and capital flows. At present, Financial Benchmarks India Limited (FBIL) publishes reference rates for USD, EUR, GBP and JPY against INR. These rates are widely used for settlement of forex transactions including derivatives. It is now proposed to include select currencies of India's major trading partners in the list of reference rates published by FBIL. This is expected to further deepen the onshore forex market and encourage banks to quote directly in a larger set of currency pairs, thus eliminating the need for multiple currency conversions and making trade more efficient. FBIL has been advised to publish the new reference rates in consultation with the market.

Expanding the bouquet of investments for Special Rupee Vostro Accounts (SRVA) holders

To promote exports from India and to support increasing interest of global trading community in INR, RBI had permitted Special Rupee Vostro Accounts (SRVA) in July 2022 to facilitate invoicing, payment, and settlement of exports / imports in INR. The arrangement permitted, inter alia, Rupee surplus balances in SRVA to be invested in government securities including treasury bills. To expand investment opportunities in India for SRVA holders, it has now been decided to permit balances of these accounts to be invested in corporate bonds and commercial papers. The revised regulations will be notified shortly.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

