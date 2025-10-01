Nifty September futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX tumbled 7.02% to 10.29.

The Nifty September 2025 futures closed at 24,982.80, a premium of 146.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,836.30 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 225.20 points or 0.92% to 24,836.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 7.02% to 10.29.

Tata Motors, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News