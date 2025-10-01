Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 3.97%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 3.97%

Image
Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty Media index closed up 3.97% at 1604.25 today. The index is down 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sun TV Network Ltd gained 15.18%, Nazara Technologies Ltd jumped 8.90% and PVR Inox Ltd rose 2.23%. The Nifty Media index is down 26.00% over last one year compared to the 3.72% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index added 1.97% and Nifty Financial Services index increased 1.38% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.92% to close at 24836.3 while the SENSEX added 0.89% to close at 80983.31 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Market snaps 8-day losing streak; Nifty ends above 24,800 level

RBI unveils measures to ease credit; banks may soon back M&A deals

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Ashok Leyland's total sales rises 9% YoY in September

Pace Digitek IPO ends with 1.59 times subscription

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story