Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 3.97%

Nifty Media index closed up 3.97% at 1604.25 today. The index is down 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sun TV Network Ltd gained 15.18%, Nazara Technologies Ltd jumped 8.90% and PVR Inox Ltd rose 2.23%. The Nifty Media index is down 26.00% over last one year compared to the 3.72% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index added 1.97% and Nifty Financial Services index increased 1.38% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.92% to close at 24836.3 while the SENSEX added 0.89% to close at 80983.31 today.

