RBI announces steps to encourage cross-border transactions in Indian rupee

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday announced liberalised norms to encourage use of Indian Rupee and local/ national currencies to settle cross border transactions. The decision comes at a time when the domestic currency is sliding and touched an all-time low of 86.70 per US dollar on Monday. The Reserve Bank has already signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the central banks of the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia and Maldives to encourage cross-border transactions in local currencies, including Indian Rupee.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News