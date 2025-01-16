Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI announces steps to encourage cross-border transactions in Indian rupee

RBI announces steps to encourage cross-border transactions in Indian rupee

Image
Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 5:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday announced liberalised norms to encourage use of Indian Rupee and local/ national currencies to settle cross border transactions. The decision comes at a time when the domestic currency is sliding and touched an all-time low of 86.70 per US dollar on Monday. The Reserve Bank has already signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the central banks of the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia and Maldives to encourage cross-border transactions in local currencies, including Indian Rupee.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO subscribed 7.06 times

Markets surge for third day, Gaza ceasefire & lower US inflation boost sentiment

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 2.55%

LTIMindtree consolidated net profit declines 7.14% in the December 2024 quarter

Axis Bank consolidated net profit rises 3.86% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story