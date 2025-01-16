Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 2.55%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 2.55%

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 5:32 PM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 2.55% at 6307.6 today. The index has lost 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Punjab & Sind Bank rose 6.91%, Indian Bank gained 4.87% and Bank of India added 3.76%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 8.00% over last one year compared to the 8.07% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index increased 1.70% and Nifty PSE index added 1.43% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.42% to close at 23311.8 while the SENSEX increased 0.42% to close at 77042.82 today.

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

