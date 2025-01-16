Axis Bank consolidated net profit rises 3.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 11.42% to Rs 32162.20 crore

Net profit of Axis Bank rose 3.86% to Rs 6742.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6491.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 11.42% to Rs 32162.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 28865.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

