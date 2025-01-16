Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Axis Bank consolidated net profit rises 3.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 11.42% to Rs 32162.20 crore

Net profit of Axis Bank rose 3.86% to Rs 6742.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6491.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 11.42% to Rs 32162.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 28865.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income32162.2028865.20 11 OPM %62.9663.60 -PBDT9006.768687.70 4 PBT9006.768687.70 4 NP6742.296491.66 4

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

