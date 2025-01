LTIMindtree consolidated net profit declines 7.14% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.15% to Rs 9660.90 crore

Net profit of LTIMindtree declined 7.14% to Rs 1085.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1168.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.15% to Rs 9660.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9016.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.9660.909016.6016.4917.581736.901743.701472.501544.701085.401168.90

