RBI Defers Implementation Of Directions On Currency Derivatives To May 3

Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
The Reserve Bank on Thursday deferred implementation of its directions on exchange traded currency derivatives (ETCD) linked to rupee by a month to May 3 in view of feedbacks received from stakeholders. A circular issued on January 5 on 'Risk Management and Inter-Bank Dealings -- Hedging of Foreign Exchange Risk' was earlier scheduled to come into effect from Friday (April 5, 2024). In a statement, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) emphasised that the regulatory framework for ETCDs has remained consistent over the years and that there is no change in the RBIs policy approach.

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 6:25 PM IST

