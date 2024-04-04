Organic Recycling Systems signs MoA with BioCatalyst

To collaborate on waste management solutions in Middle East region

Organic Recycling Systems announced that the company poised to venture into the Middle East market as they have entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with BioCatalyst, the authorized Middle East distributor and service provider for Bio Organic Catalyst Inc., headquartered in California, USA. This significant agreement emphasizes ORS's commitment to advancing sustainable solutions for waste management in the Middle East Region.

The MOA establishes the terms under which ORS and BioCatalyst will cooperate jointly in the marketing and business development of various centralized and decentralized Waste Management (MSW) projects. Through this strategic collaboration, the partners seek to introduce and promote innovative technologies and practices that can revolutionize waste handling, treatment and disposal processes in the Middle East. By combining their strengths in marketing, business development, and technical expertise, ORS and BioCatalyst aspire to establish themselves as key players in the Middle East's waste management sector, offering solutions that are not only effective but also environmentally friendly and economically viable. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in addressing environmental challenges and advancing sustainable solutions in the Middle East region.

