RBI issues Directions on Framework on Authentication Mechanisms for Digital Payment Transactions

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has today issued Reserve Bank of India (Authentication Mechanisms for Digital Payment Transactions) Directions, 2025. RBI had issued draft directions on Alternative Authentication Mechanisms for Digital Payment Transactions on July 31, 2024 and draft directions on introduction of Additional Factor of Authentication (AFA) in cross-border Card Not Present (CNP) transactions on February 07, 2025, for stakeholder comments. The directions focus on the following: Encouraging introduction of new factors of authentication by leveraging upon technological advancements. The framework, however, does not call for discontinuation of SMS based OTP as an authentication factor. Enabling issuers to adopt additional risk-based checks beyond the minimum two-factor authentication based on the fraud risk perception of the underlying transaction. Facilitating interoperability and open access to technology Delineating the responsibility of Issuers. Mandating card issuers to validate AFA in non-recurring cross-border CNP transactions whenever such a request is raised by the overseas merchant or acquirer.

