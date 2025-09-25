Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research IPO subscribed 22.06 times

The offer received bids for 8.21 crore shares as against 37.23 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research received bids for 8,21,31,312 shares as against 37,23,404 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:30 IST on Thursday (25 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 22.06 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 23 September 2025 and it will close on 25 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 846 and 890 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 16 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 170 crore and offer for sale of Rs 280 crore. The selling shareholders include Sanjay Namdeo Salunkhe, who will offload 3146067 equity shares at upper price band aggregating Rs 280 crore. Out of the proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 81 crore will be used for marketing, brand building, and advertising activities; Rs 45 crore will be used for prepayment or scheduled repayment of a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company; and the balance for general corporate purposes. Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research (Jaro Education) is an online higher education platform with a Pan-India presence through 22 learning centers and 17 tech studios. As of March 2025, it offered 268 programs across management, technology, and commerce in partnership with 36 premier institutions, including IITs, IIMs, and global universities.