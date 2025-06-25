RBI issues revised trading and settlement timings of financial markets

The Reserve Bank had set up the Working Group to undertake a comprehensive review of trading and settlement timings of financial markets regulated by the Reserve Bank.

The Working Group provided recommendations aimed at facilitating further market development, price discovery, and optimization of liquidity requirements. Its report was published on the RBIs website inviting comments from members of the public.

The Reserve Bank has examined the recommendations of the Committee as well as the feedback received and it has been decided to implement the following recommendations:

i. The market timings for call money shall be extended to 7:00 PM with effect from July 01, 2025. Accordingly, the revised market hours shall be from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM.