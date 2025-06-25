Arihant Foundations & Housing acquires 3-acre land parcel in Chennai

To develop premium residential project with GDV of Rs 1200 cr
Arihant Foundations & Housing announced the acquisition of a strategically located 3-acre land parcel on MGR Salai, Perungudi situated at the gateway to the city's thriving IT corridor along Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR). The proposed development will be a premium residential community of 0.7 Million Sq Ft with a Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 1,200 crore.
This marquee site is located within walking distance of over 15 million square feet of Grade A office space including Global Infocity Park, Brookfield Millenia Park and DLF Downtown, positioning it as one of the most desirable residential destinations in Chennai. The project is poised to meet the strong demand for high-quality homes among professionals working in these thriving business hubs.
