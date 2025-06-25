Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arihant Foundations & Housing acquires 3-acre land parcel in Chennai

Arihant Foundations & Housing acquires 3-acre land parcel in Chennai

Image
Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To develop premium residential project with GDV of Rs 1200 cr

Arihant Foundations & Housing announced the acquisition of a strategically located 3-acre land parcel on MGR Salai, Perungudi situated at the gateway to the city's thriving IT corridor along Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR). The proposed development will be a premium residential community of 0.7 Million Sq Ft with a Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 1,200 crore.

This marquee site is located within walking distance of over 15 million square feet of Grade A office space including Global Infocity Park, Brookfield Millenia Park and DLF Downtown, positioning it as one of the most desirable residential destinations in Chennai. The project is poised to meet the strong demand for high-quality homes among professionals working in these thriving business hubs.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices trade higher; IT shares rally

JB Chemicals receives USFDA approval for Amitriptyline Hydrochloride tablets

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Hindalco Inds arm inks pact to acquire 100% stake in AluChem Companies

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story