Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Acme Solar's subsidiary signs 25-year PPA with SECI for 300 MW at Rs 3.05/kWh

Acme Solar's subsidiary signs 25-year PPA with SECI for 300 MW at Rs 3.05/kWh

Image
Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Acme Solar Holdings said that its wholly owned subsidiary, ACME Sikar Solar had executed a 25-year power purchase agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for a 300 MW capacity in Rajasthan at a fixed tariff of Rs 3.05 per kWh.

This achievement follows the successful commissioning of ACME Sikar's 300 MW capacity on 23 June 2025.

The winning bid was secured under SECI ISTS XVIII Tranche, with the tariff formally adopted by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) on 30 May 2025. As per the terms of the agreement, the project is required to supply power on or before 30 June 2025.

The project also qualifies for an inter-state transmission system (ISTS) charges waiver, as the scheduled commercial operations date (SCOD) falls before the June 2025 deadline, aligning with the governments incentives aimed at accelerating the operationalization of renewable energy projects.

With this latest achievement, ACME Solar's signed PPA portfolio now stands at 5,130 MW, of which 2,890 MW is already operational, and the remaining capacity is at various stages of implementation.

In addition, the company has a robust pipeline of 1,840 MW, with Letters of Award (LOA) already received. Notably, 86% of ACME Solars portfolio is tied to off-take agreements with central government enterprises, while the remaining 14% is contracted with state distribution companies (discoms).

ACME Solar Holdings (ACML) is a renewable power generation company in India with a portfolio of solar, wind, hybrid and FDRE (firm and dispatchable renewable energy) projects.

The company reported a 76.82% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 123.36 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 532.39 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations surged 64.95% year on year to Rs 486.89 crore in Q4 FY25.

Shares of Acme Solar Holdings shed 0.66% to Rs 247.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SEPC successfully raises Rs 350 cr via rights issue

Dr Lal Pathlabs strengthens its genomics capabilities with Illumina's NovaSeq X Series

Dr Lal Pathlabs strengthens its genomics capabilities with Illumina's NovaSeq X Series

Rupee adds to yesterday's gains

Lupin receives USFDA approval for generic Prucalopride tablets

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story