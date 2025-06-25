Acme Solar's subsidiary signs 25-year PPA with SECI for 300 MW at Rs 3.05/kWh

Acme Solar Holdings said that its wholly owned subsidiary, ACME Sikar Solar had executed a 25-year power purchase agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for a 300 MW capacity in Rajasthan at a fixed tariff of Rs 3.05 per kWh.

This achievement follows the successful commissioning of ACME Sikar's 300 MW capacity on 23 June 2025.

The winning bid was secured under SECI ISTS XVIII Tranche, with the tariff formally adopted by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) on 30 May 2025. As per the terms of the agreement, the project is required to supply power on or before 30 June 2025.

The project also qualifies for an inter-state transmission system (ISTS) charges waiver, as the scheduled commercial operations date (SCOD) falls before the June 2025 deadline, aligning with the governments incentives aimed at accelerating the operationalization of renewable energy projects. With this latest achievement, ACME Solar's signed PPA portfolio now stands at 5,130 MW, of which 2,890 MW is already operational, and the remaining capacity is at various stages of implementation. In addition, the company has a robust pipeline of 1,840 MW, with Letters of Award (LOA) already received. Notably, 86% of ACME Solars portfolio is tied to off-take agreements with central government enterprises, while the remaining 14% is contracted with state distribution companies (discoms).