RBI launches mobile app 'RBIDATA' offering access to Indian economic, financial data

Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday launched mobile application 'RBIDATA' which will provide access to more than 11,000 different series of economic data related to the Indian economy. The mobile app offers macroeconomic and financial statistics relating to the Indian economy in a user-friendly and visually engaging format, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a release. Users will be able to view time series data in graphs/charts and download data for analysis. There will also be details such as data source, unit of measurement, frequency and recent updates. The app offers quick access to the Database on the Indian Economy portal and aims to serve the researchers, students, and the general public, RBI said.

