RPP Infra Projects gains on bagging order worth Rs 63 cr

RPP Infra Projects rallied 4.13% to Rs 140 after the company announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for a Rs 62.78 crore project in Tamil Nadu awarded by the Superintending Engineer (N) C(M) P Office in Tirupur.

The scope of the project includes widening the Avinashi-Mettupalayam Road (SH-80) from a two-lane to a four-lane highway. It also involves the reconstruction of a box culvert as well as the construction of drainage systems and retaining walls in Tirupur, Tamil Nadu.

The contract, worth Rs 62.78 crore, is scheduled to be completed within 15 months.

RPP Infra Projects specializes in infrastructure development, including roads, buildings, industrial structures, power, and irrigation projects.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 17.1% to Rs 18.87 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 16.11 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 9% YoY to Rs 355.10 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

As of 19th February 2025, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 533.13 crore on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News