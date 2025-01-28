Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

RBI to conduct operations to inject liquidity into banking system

Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
On a review of current liquidity and financial conditions, the Reserve Bank has decided to conduct the operations to inject liquidity into the banking system. These include OMO purchase auctions of Government of India securities for an aggregate amount of ₹60,000 crore in three tranches of ₹20,000 crore each to be held on January 30, 2025, February 13, 2025, and February 20, 2025. RBI will also initiate 56-day Variable Rate Repo (VRR) auction for a notified amount of ₹50,000 crore to be held on February 7, 2025. The central bank further announced USD/INR Buy/Sell Swap auction of USD 5 billion for a tenor of six months to be held on January 31, 2025

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

