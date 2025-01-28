Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coal India slides as Q3 PAT decline 17% YoY to Rs 8,505 cr in FY25; declares dividend of Rs 5.60/share

Coal India slides as Q3 PAT decline 17% YoY to Rs 8,505 cr in FY25; declares dividend of Rs 5.60/share

Image
Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Coal India fell 3.17% to Rs 371.15 after the firm reported 17.04% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,505.57 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 10,253.48 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations fell 1.03% to Rs 35,779.78 crore in the third quarter of FY25 from Rs 36,153.97 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Profit before tax in the December 2024 quarter stood at Rs 11,792.42 crore, down 12.71% from Rs 13,510.06 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total expenses grew 4.25% YoY to Rs 26,201.55 crore in the December 2024 quarter. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 2,874.79 crore (up 6.43%), while finance costs were at Rs 225.54 crore (down 0.54% YoY) during the period under review.

During the quarter, consolidated coal production (raw coal) increased 1.51% to 202.014 million tons (MT) as against 198.994 MT posted in Q3 FY24.

Further, offtake (raw coal) increased by 1.52% year on year (YoY) to 194.120 MT in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 300 pts higher at 75,650; Financials, IT gain, BSE Mid, Smallcap drag

Ares looks to boost private credit presence in record Indian market

56 US senior officials put on leave, citing resistance to Trump orders

LIVE news: Delhi Jal Board chief dismisses Arvind Kejriwal's 'poison in Yamuna' claim

Nifty fall since October 2nd biggest in 10 years; 16 stocks tank over 20%

Meanwhile, the board has declared the second interim dividend of Rs 5.60 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25 and also fixed Friday, 31 January 2025, as the record date.

Coal India is a coal mining company engaged in the production and sale of coal. As of 31 December 2024, the Government of India held a 63.13% stake in the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Slides 1.01%

Canara Bank Spurts 2.89%

Karur Vysya Bank adds four new branches in Tamil Nadu

Stock Alert: Tata Steel, Coal India, Bajaj Auto, Emami, Union Bank of India

Protium Finance standalone net profit rises 16.12% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story