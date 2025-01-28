Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Slides 1.01%

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has lost 14.92% over last one month compared to 11.83% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 3.86% drop in the SENSEX

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd fell 1.01% today to trade at Rs 15269.45. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.54% to quote at 56527.04. The index is down 11.83 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Blue Star Ltd decreased 1.01% and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd lost 0.43% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 10.35 % over last one year compared to the 5.17% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has lost 14.92% over last one month compared to 11.83% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 3.86% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 449 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 18255 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 19149.8 on 17 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 5804 on 31 Jan 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News