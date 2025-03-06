RBI to continue liquidity boost via OMO purchase, USD/INR Buy/Sell swap auctions

Continuing measures to inject liquidity into the banking system, the Reserve Bank on Wednesday said it will conduct open market purchases of government securities and undertake USD/INR swaps. On a review of current and evolving liquidity conditions, the Reserve Bank on Wednesday said it will conduct the OMO purchase auctions of Government of India securities for an aggregate amount of ₹1,00,000 crore in two tranches of ₹50,000 crore each to be held on March 12, 2025 (Wednesday), and March 18, 2025 (Tuesday). Also, RBI said it will undertake USD/INR Buy/Sell Swap auction of USD 10 billion for a tenor of thirty-six months to be held on March 24, 2025 (Monday). On February 28, the central bank conducted US dollar-rupee swap worth USD 10 billion to inject long-term liquidity into the system, with the auction eliciting robust demand.

