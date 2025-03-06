Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI to continue liquidity boost via OMO purchase, USD/INR Buy/Sell swap auctions

RBI to continue liquidity boost via OMO purchase, USD/INR Buy/Sell swap auctions

Image
Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Continuing measures to inject liquidity into the banking system, the Reserve Bank on Wednesday said it will conduct open market purchases of government securities and undertake USD/INR swaps. On a review of current and evolving liquidity conditions, the Reserve Bank on Wednesday said it will conduct the OMO purchase auctions of Government of India securities for an aggregate amount of ₹1,00,000 crore in two tranches of ₹50,000 crore each to be held on March 12, 2025 (Wednesday), and March 18, 2025 (Tuesday). Also, RBI said it will undertake USD/INR Buy/Sell Swap auction of USD 10 billion for a tenor of thirty-six months to be held on March 24, 2025 (Monday). On February 28, the central bank conducted US dollar-rupee swap worth USD 10 billion to inject long-term liquidity into the system, with the auction eliciting robust demand.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices drift lower in early trade; breadth strong

INR Settles Near One-Month High; Local Indices Scale To Record High

Pound Gathers Momentum Ahead Of UK Budget, Dollar Pullback Ahead Of Powell Supports

Euro Ticks Higher Against Dollar; Eyes On Powell Testimony

Dollar Index Lingers Along Flat Line Awaiting Powell Testimony

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story