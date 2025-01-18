RBL Bank PAT drops 86% YoY to Rs 33 crore in Q3; provisions zoom by 160% YoY

The private lender's standalone net profit tumbled 86% to Rs 32.63 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 233.09 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

However, total income increased 16.14% year on year (YoY) to Rs 4,609.66 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies surged 159.51% YoY to Rs 1,188.90 crore during the third quarter of FY25.

The firm reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 192.27 crore in Q3 of FY25 compared to profit before tax of Rs 307.11 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

Net interest income grew 3% YoY to Rs 1,585 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024. Net interest margin (NIM) reduced to 4.90% in Q3 FY25 as compared to 5.52% reported in the same quarter a year ago.

Operating profit in the quarter ended December 2024 was at Rs 996.63 crore, up 30.24% from Rs 765.25 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 2,701 crore as on 31 December 2024 as against Rs 2,551.05 crore as on 31 December 2023.

The GNPA ratio reduced to 2.92% as on 31 December 2024 as against 3.12% as on 31 December 2023. The net NPA ratio stood at 0.53% as on 31 December 2025 as compared to 0.80% as on 31 December 2023.

Provision coverage ratio including technical write offs was at 93.46% as on 31 December 2024 as against 89.31% as on 31 December 2023.

As on 31 December 2024, net advances was at Rs 90,412 crore, registering a growth of 13% YoY while deposits grew by 15% YoY to Rs 1,06,753 crore.

CASA deposits stood at Rs 35,022 crore as on 31 December 2024, up 12% YoY. CASA ratio reduced to 32.8% as on 31 December 2024 as compared to 33.8% as on 31 December 2023.

Capital adequacy was 15.4% and common equity tier 1 ratio was 13.7% as on 31 December 2024. Average liquidity coverage ratio came in at 143% for Q3 FY25.

As of 31 December 2024, the bank has 2,011 total touchpoints of which 558 are bank branches and 1,453 business correspondent branches, of which 297 are banking outlets.

R Subramaniakumar, MD&CEO, RBL Bank said We remain cautious about the short-term challenges emanating from macro-economic environment affecting certain unsecured lending segments. We continue to demonstrate strong growth in chosen areas of secured retail & commercial banking on asset side and granular deposits on liability side. Our core business remains robust and disciplined focus on growth with profitability and customer-centric approach continues to drive meaningful progress. Overall, we are happy to deliver yet another quarter of robust operating performance and growth in business.

RBL Bank is one of India's leading private sector banks with an expanding presence across the country. The bank offers specialized services under five business verticals namely: corporate & institutional banking, commercial banking, branch & business banking, retail assets and treasury and financial markets operations.

The scrip declined 2.18% to close at Rs 155.10 on Friday, 18 January 2025.

