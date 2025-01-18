U19 Women's WC 2025: BAN and SA win opening ties along with Australia

Bangladesh, South Africa, and Australia registered victories on a rain-affected opening day of the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025.

South Africa triumphed in a thrilling match against New Zealand, winning by 22 runs in Borneo to kick off their campaign. Despite a strong start from New Zealand, South Africa's bowling attack, led by Kayla Reyneke, held firm to secure the win. The match was reduced to 11 overs per side due to rain, and South Africa posted 91/7. New Zealand's chase faltered, ending at 69/5 in 11 overs.

Bangladesh defeated Nepal by five wickets in a low-scoring encounter in Kuala Lumpur. Nepal, playing their World Cup debut, were bowled out for just 52 in 18.2 overs, with Jannatul Maoua taking 2/11. Bangladesh faced a wobble in their chase but managed to reach 53/5 in 13.2 overs, with Sadia Islam (16) and Sumaiya Akter (12) leading the way.

Australia dominated Scotland in Kuala Lumpur, winning by nine wickets. Scotland were bowled out for just 48, with Caoimhe Bray taking 3/1 and Eleanor Larosa claiming 3/7. Australia reached 49/1 in just 6.4 overs, with Kate Pelle’s 29 anchoring the chase. Australia comfortably won after a brief rain delay.

The match between England and Ireland was abandoned after rain halted Ireland’s chase. England posted a competitive 144/7 in 20 overs, with Jemima Spence top-scoring with 37. Ireland, in response, reached 28/2 in 3.5 overs before play was called off due to rain.

The highly anticipated match between debutants Nigeria and Samoa, along with the USA vs. Pakistan contest, was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to weather conditions in Malaysia.

In summary, the day saw exciting action despite interruptions, with Bangladesh, South Africa, and Australia securing wins, while England and Ireland had their match cut short.